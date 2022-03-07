UN official calls for ending blockade of oil fields in Libya

The closure cost Libya more than $34.6 million per day in lost revenues, the NOC said.

Company head Mustafa Sanallah blamed the shutdown on an armed group, led by Mohamed Bashir al-Garg, in the mountainous town of Zintan, around 136 kilometers (over 84 miles) southwest of the capital, Tripoli.

Al-Garg, who also commands a force guarding oil facilities in the area, said the closures were due to “dire living conditions,” demanding authorities provide services to people in the region, according to local media.

The shutdown came as Brent crude, the international pricing standard, hit $139.13 per barrel before falling back Monday to be traded at $130.29 a barrel.

The growing increase of oil prices is a consequence of the Russian invasion of Ukriane, which sent shockwaves to the world markets.