UN refugee agency: Asylum 'under attack' on Europe's borders

The UNHCR said new arrivals to the European Union continue to decline each year, with 95,000 arrivals by sea and land last year -- a decrease of 23% compared to 2019 and by one-third compared to 2018, when more than 141,000 arrived.

“With so few arrivals to Europe, this should be a manageable situation,” said UNHCR Assistant High Commissioner for Protection Gillian Triggs. “It is regrettable that the issue of asylum remains politicized and divisive despite such declining numbers.”