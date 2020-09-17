UN report 'extremely concerned' about Burundi's new leader

The abuses that followed drew international condemnation and led Burundi to leave the International Criminal Court and kick out the U.N. human rights office. An ICC investigation continues, however.

The U.N. commission of inquiry said Burundi’s government has not responded to its correspondence. Its main point of contact, U.N. Ambassador Albert Shingiro, did not respond to a request for comment.

The new report found that Ndayishimiye appears to be taking the coronavirus pandemic more seriously than his predecessor, who declared that Burundi had divine protection. But it said the new president has shown little sign of reopening democratic space or protecting civil liberties. It called for the immediate release of human rights activists, political prisoners and journalists who were arbitrarily detained.

Burundi also has been weakened by widespread corruption, the report said, noting that the average length of schooling is just over three years and less than 5% of the population has access to electricity.

The report calls on Burundi’s government to resume full cooperation with the World Health Organization, whose top official in the country was kicked out shortly before the election after concerns were raised about the health risks of large campaign rallies in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report says the pandemic has limited its investigative work into other alleged abuses in Burundi. It relied on more than 300 interviews, more than 1,000 testimonials and visits to neighboring countries.