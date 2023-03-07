UN rights chief cites 'communication' about issues in China

The rights chief highlighted Russia's war in Ukraine, the continued fighting in Syria and instability in Mali and Burkina Faso. He also expressed concerns about crackdowns on dissent, free expression and political activists in parts of Asia, the Middle East and North Africa.

Türk further cited reports of “excessive use of force, racial profiling and discriminatory practices by police — most recently in Australia, France, Ireland and the United Kingdom."

He said he was “deeply concerned by multiple trends” in Russia like the closure of the offices of independent media and activist groups, and “constant” pro-war messages on state media that “feed stereotypes and incite hatred and violence.”

Advocacy groups had been particularly listening for Türk's take on the rights situation in China.

Agnes Callamard, the secretary-general of Amnesty International, said last month that Türk should “publicly put his weight” behind Bachelet's report and include in the council session “a significant brief on Xinjiang that reflects the gravity of the findings” of the U.N. rights office.

“It will be an important message in many ways,” she told the ACANU press association. "I think the high commissioner will be very much judged by his willingness and his courage to stand up to China and other superpowers.”

The former head of Human Rights Watch, Ken Roth, said that Türk had “mouthed not a word of criticism of China."

“He offers only quiet diplomacy – ‘we have opened up channels of communication’ — as if he has any leverage besides the public reporting/condemnation that he abandons,” Roth tweeted.