UN rights chief decries racism in US, keeps eye on Hong Kong

In her speech, Bachelet also said her office was keeping tabs on the impact of a national security law in China focusing on Hong Kong that has led to charges against at least two dozen people since July.

Many see the law as Beijing’s boldest move yet to remove a legal firewall between the semi-autonomous territory of Hong Kong and the mainland’s Communist Party system.

“The Hong Kong authorities have consistently stated that the law is not intended to impact negatively on the peaceful exercise of human rights by Hong Kong residents,” said Bachelet. “Accordingly, I would encourage the Hong Kong authorities to monitor closely the enforcement of the law by the police and the courts, and to take steps to review the law in response to any negative consequences it might have on the enjoyment of human rights.”

On Myanmar, the rights chief said the plight of hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees and internally displaced people remains unresolved. She regretted that “no concrete measures have been taken” by the government in response to a fact-finding mission that faulted the state over acts committed during military operations in Rakhine state, where many Rohingya lived.

She also denounced the “continuing repression” of LGBTI people and activists in Poland, and called Israel’s blockade of Gaza illegal under international law and ineffective in delivering security or peace for Israelis and Palestinians. She said her office had documented 47 killings of human rights defenders in Colombia this year.

High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet attends the 44th session of the Human Rights Council at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, 30 June 2020. (Denis Balibouse/Keystone via AP) Credit: Denis Balibouse Credit: Denis Balibouse