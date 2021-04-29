UN runs aground in informal Cyprus talks, new round planned

He summarized the two sides' positions: The Turkish Cypriots believe that decades of efforts to ensure a “bi-zonal, bicommunal federation” have been exhausted and they now deserve “equal international status” like that enjoyed by the Nicosia government run by Greek Cypriots in the south.

The Greek Cypriots held to their position for a federation "with political equality on the basis of relevant U.N. Security Council resolutions,” Guterres said.

“As you can imagine, this was not an easy meeting,” he said. “To square the circle is an impossibility in geometry, but it is very common in politics.”

Guterres said he would report to the Security Council on the different positions taken in the meeting.