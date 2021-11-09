UN says 16 staff members detained in Ethiopia's capital

Deputy U.N. spokesman Farhan Haq said security colleagues have visited those detained and the U.N. has asked Ethiopia’s foreign ministry for their immediate release.

The government-created Ethiopian Human Rights Commission in a statement this week noted with concern that the new wave of arrests "appeared to be based on ethnicity” and included older adults and mothers with children. The AP has confirmed that the people detained included priests, monks and other clergy in the Ethiopian Orthodox church.

Urgent diplomatic efforts continue as African Union and United States envoys encourage an immediate cease-fire by Ethiopia's government and the Tigray forces who long dominated the national government before current Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed came to power.

Thousands of people have been killed in the yearlong war, thousands detained and millions displaced.

Edith M. Lederer at the United Nations contributed.