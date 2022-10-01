UN says detained Iranian-American was allowed to leave Iran

An international human rights lawyer handling their case, Jared Genser, tweeted Saturday: "I am delighted to confirm for the first time in seven years that Siamak #Namazi is spending a night at home with his parents in Tehran. Baquer Namazi’s travel ban has been lifted. We won’t rest until they return to the U.S. & their long nightmare has ended."

Namazi, a former UNICEF representative, was detained in 2016 when he traveled to Tehran to see his son, a businessman arrested in Iran months earlier. Both Namazis were sentenced to 10 years in prison in Iran on what the United States and United Nations say were trumped-up spying charges.