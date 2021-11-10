UN says Ethiopia detains some 70 drivers who deliver aid

The arrests are a further challenge to efforts to deliver humanitarian aid to millions of people in the Tigray region, which has not received badly needed aid supplies including food, medicines and fuel since the Ethiopian military began hitting the Tigray capital with airstrikes on Oct. 18.

“It is estimated that 80% of essential medication is no longer available” in the region, the U.N. humanitarian agency said last week. Ethiopia’s government is wary that aid intended for civilians may be diverted to support the Tigray forces, and it has accused humanitarian groups of arming the fighters and of falsely inflating the scale of the crisis, without giving evidence.

The war in Africa's second-most populous country has killed thousands of people and displaced millions. Urgent diplomatic efforts for an immediate cease-fire and talks have reported a small window of opportunity, but Tigray forces spokesman Getachew Reda in a tweet on Wednesday asserted that “most ‘peace initiatives’ are mainly about saving (Ethiopia's prime minister) ... Efforts that fail to address our conditions and the tendency to conflate humanitarian issues with political ones are doomed to fail!"

The Tigray forces dominated the national government for 27 years before a political falling-out with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize winner.