UN says its food aid runs out this week in Ethiopia's Tigray

“Our forces are advancing in every direction and no one is going to stop them, not even rain,” spokesman Getachew Reda with the Tigray forces tweeted on Tuesday.

Since the cease-fire, Ethiopia’s government has prepared for a renewed offensive in Tigray, with public rallies and recruiting drives. Some 3,000 youths gathered on Tuesday in the capital, Addis Ababa, to enlist in the military and denounce Tigray’s former ruling party, which once dominated Ethiopia's government but this year was declared a terrorist group.

“Our recruits shall bury the enemy and make sure Ethiopia’s sovereignty is respected,” Defense Minister Kenea Yadeta said.

Tigray's civilians are caught in the middle, largely cut off from the outside world as communications links in the region remain down and supplies run low. Thousands have been killed in the conflict, and even outside the region witnesses say thousands have been detained because of their ethnicity.

People joining the Defense Forces gather in Meskel Square, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Tuesday, July 27 2021. A repatriation program is underway for young people from Ethiopia who have decided to join the Defense Forces. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

