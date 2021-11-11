UN says number of displaced people worldwide tops 84 million

The U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees said the number of displaced people — most of them within their own countries — was up from 82.4 million at the end of 2020.

"The international community is failing to prevent violence, persecution and human rights violations, which continue to drive people from their homes," the agency's head, Filippo Grandi, said in a statement. "In addition, the effects of climate change are exacerbating existing vulnerabilities in many areas hosting the forcibly displaced."