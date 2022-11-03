UN says tribal clashes in Sudan kill 359 people since July

The surging violence in The Blue Nile state, which began in July, has displaced some 97,000 people, many of whom have fled to neighboring states, and injured a further 469, according to the International Organization for Migration. Thursday's figures from the U.N. agency are the latest estimate that accounts for the four-month period.

Two weeks ago, at least 230 people were killed in 48 hours of violence following an alleged land dispute between the Hausa tribe, with origins across West Africa, and the Berta and Hamaj people.