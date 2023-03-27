UN Security Council won't probe Nord Stream blasts

The pipelines, known as Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2, are majority-owned by Russia’s state-run energy giant Gazprom.

Nord Stream 1 carried Russian gas to Germany until Moscow cut off supplies at the end of August 2022. Nord Stream 2 never entered service as Germany suspended its certification process shortly before Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022. The explosions on both occurred on Sept. 26.

The investigations by European nations have yet to yield conclusive results, at least none made public.

Both pipelines bypass existing routes that go through Ukraine, meaning that Ukraine could lose income from transit fees and be unable to directly use the gas they carry. The Nord Stream pipelines were seen as an effort by Russia to gain further control over Europe’s energy supplies.

Some have said the blasts caused the worst release of methane in history.

The New York Times, The Washington Post and German media have published stories citing U.S. and other officials as saying there was evidence Ukraine, or at least Ukrainians, may have been responsible. The Ukrainian government has denied involvement.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has dismissed as “sheer nonsense” allegations that Ukrainians could have been behind the blasts and pointed the finger at the U.S.