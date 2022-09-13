UN sums up climate science: world heading in wrong direction

The report, drawn from data compiled by several U.N. agencies and partners, cited a 48% chance that global temperature rise compared to pre-industrial times will reach 1.5 degree Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) in the next five years. There’s a 93% percent chance that one year in the next five will see record heat.

It comes amid fresh warnings from scientists last week that four climate "tipping points" will likely be triggered if that temperature threshold — set in the 2015 Paris climate accord — is passed.

Many governments are already trying to address the threat of more severe weather due to climate change, and data show that deaths from natural disasters are down in recent years. Yet the economic cost of climate-induced catastrophes is projected to rise sharply.

The U.N. report says such "losses and damages" can be limited by timely action to prevent further warming and adapt to the temperature increases that are now inevitable. Questions around compensation for the damage that poor nations suffer as a result of emissions produced by rich countries will play a major role at the upcoming U.N. climate talks in Egypt this fall.

Floating boat docks sit on dry ground as water levels have dropped near the Callville Bay Resort & Marina in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, near Boulder City, Nev. The United Nations says weather disasters costing $200 million a day and irreversible climate catastrophe looming show the world is "heading in the wrong direction." (AP Photo/John Locher)

FILE- A chili pepper sits on a dying plant at the farm of Gan Bingdong during a drought in Longquan village in southwestern China's Chongqing Municipality, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. The United Nations says weather disasters costing $200 million a day and irreversible climate catastrophe looming show the world is "heading in the wrong direction." (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)

FILE - A railway worker hands out bottles of water to passengers at King's Cross railway station where there are train cancellations due to the heat in London, July 19, 2022, during a heat wave. The United Nations says weather disasters costing $200 million a day and irreversible climate catastrophe looming show the world is "heading in the wrong direction." (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)