UN to vote on resolution calling for Russia to leave Ukraine

He said the countries in his group were against what he called divisive action in the General Assembly, and for "a spirit of compromise.”

In his own appeal, Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau said Ukrainians deserve “not only our compassion, but also our support and solidarity.”

The General Assembly has become the most important U.N. body dealing with Ukraine because the Security Council, which is charged with maintaining international peace and security, is paralyzed by Russia’s veto power. The assembly’s five previous resolutions on Ukraine are not legally binding, unlike Security Council resolutions, but serve as a barometer of world opinion.

There are no vetoes in the assembly, so the resolution is certain to be approved. The big question was how many “yes” votes it would get.

An Oct. 12 resolution condemning Russia’s “attempted illegal annexation” of four Ukrainian regions and demanding its immediate reversal got the highest vote of the five resolutions — 143-5 with 35 abstentions.

