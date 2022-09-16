UN votes to allow Ukraine's Zelenskyy to give virtual speech

The document refers to the General Assembly resolution adopted at an emergency special session on March 2 -- six days after Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine -- demanding an immediate halt to Moscow’s offensive and withdrawal of all Russian troops. The vote on the resolution, titled “Aggression against Ukraine,” was 141-5 with 35 abstentions.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual meeting of world leaders at the General Assembly was all virtual in 2020 and hybrid in 2021. But this year the assembly decided that all speeches must be in person.

The proposal to let Zelenskyy pre-record his statement required a majority vote in the assembly. On the latest speakers list, Zelenskyy is to deliver his address to the assembly on the afternoon of Sept. 21, but that could change.