BreakingNews
School time capsule has 1915 letter, newspaper; ex-student, 104, shares memories

UN will describe Israel and Hamas as violating children's rights in armed conflict

The U.N. secretary-general will list Israel and Hamas as violating the rights and protection of children in armed conflict in an annual report to the Security Council

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By MICHAEL WEISSENSTEIN – Associated Press
37 minutes ago
X

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. secretary-general will list Israel and Hamas as violating the rights and protection of children in armed conflict in an upcoming annual report to the Security Council.

According to the preface of last year’s report, lists parties engaged in “the killing and maiming of children" and in “attacks on schools, hospitals and protected persons in relation to schools and/or hospitals.”

The head of Secretary-General António Guterres' office, Courtenay Rattray, called Israel's U.N. Ambassador, Gilad Erdan, on Friday to inform him that Israel would be listed on the next report when it is sent to the council within a few weeks, U.N. spokesman Stéphane Dujarric told reporters.

Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad also are being listed.

Israel reacted with outrage, sending news organizations a video of Erdan berating Rattray, supposedly on the other end of a phone call.

In Other News
1
Gunman opens fire on students at a rural University of Panama campus...
2
Women and children of Gaza are killed less frequently as war’s toll...
3
Stock market today: Stocks mixed, bond yields jump following...
4
Hunter Biden's daughter Naomi testifies about her father in his federal...
5
Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis suddenly a big problem in Finals for a...
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top