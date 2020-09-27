UN: Yemen's warring sides to swap more than 1,000 prisoners

Sunday’s deal came at the conclusion of a week-long meeting in Glion, Switzerland that was co-chaired by Griffiths’ office and the International Committee of the Red Cross. Representatives from the Saudi-led coalition also attended, the U.N. said.

The U.N. said the deal was built on a plan that both sides agreed on in February.

Griffiths urged both parties to “move forward immediately with the release and to spare no effort in building upon this momentum to swiftly agree to releasing more detainees.”

Fabrizio Carboni, ICRC’s director for the Middle East, urged the parties to swiftly work to move the agreement “from signatures on paper to reality on the ground.”

The war in Yemen has spawned the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, leaving millions suffering from food and medical shortages. It has killed over 100,000 people, including fighters and civilians.