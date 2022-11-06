Unbeaten Flightline retires, will begin breeding career

By then, Flightline had begun reeling in Life Is Good, drawing even as they turned for home and taking off from there.

Flightline’s ownership syndicate, comprised of five groups, has yet to determine a stud fee. A 2.5% fractional interest in Flightline will be auctioned on Monday at Keeneland ahead of the track’s November Breeding Stock Sale.

“We would like to thank trainer John Sadler and his team for the incredible work they did with Flightline,” Lane’s End’s Bill Farish said in the release. “His historic performances are a credit to their expertise and unwavering efforts to bring out the very best in the horse.”

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Darron Cummings Credit: Darron Cummings