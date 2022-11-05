Unbeaten Flightline runs away to Breeders' Cup Classic win

The 4-year-old bay colt entered the Grade 1 race 5-0 lifetime with an average victory margin of nearly 13 lengths, making him the overwhelming 3-5 favorite over the eight-horse field that included Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike and 5-1 second choice Epicenter. Flightline went off at 2-5 from the No. 4 post and soon established himself as among the pacesetters, running within reach of Todd Pletcher-trained Life Is Good through the far turn but moving up.

John Sadler's pupil eventually passed Life Is Good at the stretch and soon had a two-length gap that steadily grew from there. Olympiad soon overtook Life Is Good with Bob Baffert-trained Taiba gaining, though both were far behind the horse who has earned lofty comparisons to legendary Triple Crown champion Secretariat.