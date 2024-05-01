UNC's RJ Davis is returning to school for a 5th season. He was an AP 1st-team All-American last year

The 6-foot, 180-pound guard averaged 21.2 points to lead the ACC and rank 16th in Division I in scoring. He also shot 39.8% from 3-point range and 87.3% from the foul line in a big season that included going for 42 points against Miami to set a record for any player in the Smith Center, UNC's home arena since January 1986.

His first season came during the 2020-21 season played amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with players competing that year getting a free year of eligibility. He has 2,088 career points to rank fifth on the school's career record list. If he matches last season's output (784 points), he would tie program great Tyler Hansbrough for the ACC career scoring record (2,872).

Davis led the Tar Heels to their first ACC outright regular-season title since 2017 and a No. 1 seed for the NCAA Tournament.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball