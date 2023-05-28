Undefeated Leona Maguire advances to LPGA Match Play semifinals.

Furue, seeded sixth, turned 23 on Saturday. She won the 2022 Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open for her lone LPGA Tour title.

“Just happy to win today,” Furue said. “It was really difficult and tough match today, two rounds."

The eighth-seeded Grant is winless on the LPGA Tour. The Swede starred at Arizona State.

“It’s stressful to play match play,” Grant said. “You get so happy when you get that win, and right now I’m just really very happy and excited for tomorrow.”

Anannarukarn, seeded 36th, won the 2021 ISPS Handa World Invitational in Northern Ireland for her only LPGA Tour title.

“Just try to stay in the present moment,” Anannarukarn said. “That’s what I’ve been doing well and I’m glad that I was able to focus on that.”

