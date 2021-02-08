Underway at Australian Open: Osaka easily wins opening match

But Osaka breezed through the first set in 21 minutes and barely slowed after that. She finished with more winners than errors and lost only five points on her first serve.

Up to 30,000 fans — about 50% of capacity -- will be allowed on the tournament site, but seats were mostly empty for the start of play on a cool morning.

“I'm just really happy to see people in the stands,” Osaka said.

Osaka is among five former Australian Open champions in the women’s draw. She has won 15 consecutive matches, including the U.S. Open final in September, since her most recent loss in a Fed Cup match a year ago.

Seven other women’s Grand Slam singles champions were also scheduled to play on the opening day, including Serena Williams, who is beginning her latest bid for a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Japan's Naomi Osaka gestures during her match against Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021.(AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) Credit: Rick Rycroft Credit: Rick Rycroft

A spectator watches the first round match between Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Japan's Naomi Osaka on Rod Laver Arena at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021.(AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) Credit: Rick Rycroft Credit: Rick Rycroft