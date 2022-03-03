UNESCO fears Ukraine harm as Russian culture backlash grows

In a statement, the academy noted that its history and mission are deeply rooted in the traditions of freedom of expression, belief and inquiry.

“We therefore join the legion of our fellow academies, literary and cultural institutions, places of higher learning, defenders of a free press, human rights organizations and nation states in expressing our abhorrence of the Russian government’s unjustified attack on Ukraine and its people,” it said.

The United Nations’ cultural agency, meanwhile, sounded the alarm about the damage to Ukraine’s cultural patrimony in announcing it was working to assess Ukraine’s educational and cultural institutions and its U.N.-designated heritage sites.

Ukraine is home to seven UNESCO World Heritage sites, including the famous St. Sophia Cathedral and related monastic buildings in the capital Kyiv. Other sites on the U.N. list are located in the western city of Lviv, the Black Sea port city of Odesa and in the second largest city of Kharkiv. All four cities have been subjected to artillery attacks and air bombardment by the invading Russian forces.

“We must safeguard this cultural heritage, as a testimony of the past but also as a vector of peace for the future,” said UNESCO’s director general, Audrey Azoulay.

In a statement, Azoulay said the agency is coordinating efforts with Ukrainian authorities to mark as quickly as possible key historic monuments and sites across Ukraine with an internationally recognized sign for the protection of cultural heritage in the event of armed conflict.

UNESCO will also organize a meeting with the country’s museum directors to help them safeguard museum collections and cultural property as the war rages on.

At least seven educational institutions have been damaged in attacks over the past week, including the Karazin National University in Kharkiv on Wednesday, the statement said.

In the past week, Hollywood has joined international film festivals, orchestras, art exhibits and other cultural institutions in blacklisting Russia and promoting Ukrainian artists in a sign of solidarity.

Russian Ballet Theatre, an independent ballet company dedicated to that style of dance with a multinational cast that is currently on tour in the U.S., renamed itself RBT Ballet Theatre on Thursday and is using the slogan "We Dance for Peace. We stand with Ukraine."

___

Winfield reported from Rome. Barbara Surk contributed from Nice, France.

Caption FILE - Morning fog surrounds the thousand-year-old Monastery of the Caves, also known as Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, one of the holiest sites of Eastern Orthodox Christians, in Kyiv, Ukraine on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018. As the capital braces for a Russian attack in 2022, the spiritual heart of Ukraine could be in the crosshairs. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka, File) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Caption FILE - Morning fog surrounds the thousand-year-old Monastery of the Caves, also known as Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, one of the holiest sites of Eastern Orthodox Christians, in Kyiv, Ukraine on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018. As the capital braces for a Russian attack in 2022, the spiritual heart of Ukraine could be in the crosshairs. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka, File) Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka Credit: Evgeniy Maloletka

Caption A building burns after shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 3, 2022. Russia has launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine, hitting cities and bases with airstrikes or shelling. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) Credit: Efrem Lukatsky Credit: Efrem Lukatsky Caption A building burns after shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 3, 2022. Russia has launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine, hitting cities and bases with airstrikes or shelling. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) Credit: Efrem Lukatsky Credit: Efrem Lukatsky

Caption A view of heavy damage in the residential area of Borodyanka, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 3, 2022, following a Russian strike. (Twitter/StahivUA via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption A view of heavy damage in the residential area of Borodyanka, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 3, 2022, following a Russian strike. (Twitter/StahivUA via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited