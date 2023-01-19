UNESCO seeks to prevent trafficking of looted Ukrainian art

Another priority for the agency is making sure that the wider public is aware that looted Ukrainian treasures could end up on art markets in Europe, so that buyers are more careful about what they buy.

Pikkat described Poland as a strong partner for UNESCO in the protection of cultural heritage in situations of conflict because it has learned many lessons from its own experiences.

Poland suffered mass looting of its cultural heritage during World War II, when it was invaded and occupied by Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union. It is still working to recover looted paintings, books and other cultural artifacts. These objects still come up for sale at auctions and on the internet eight decades after they were stolen.

“Poland is really a country at the forefront of this work,” Pikkat said.

Katarzyna Zalasińska, the director of the Polish National Institute for Cultural Heritage, noted that Poland lost at least 500,000 works of art during World War II.