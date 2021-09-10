UNESCO urges Afghanistan to preserve educational gains

Taliban leaders have said women and girls will be able to attend school and work in accordance with Islamic law — without providing specifics — even as other prominent members of the militant group have sneered at the idea of coed classrooms and hinted at more reactionary measures.

In August, The Associated Press spoke to Sagly Baran, an 18-year-old Afghan woman who received the highest score in all of Afghanistan on her university entrance exams this year.

“I am not afraid right now, but I am concerned about my future,” Baran told The Associated Press in a video interview from Kabul. “Will they allow me to get an education or not?”