UNHCR appeals to Italy not to impede migrants rescue boats

“We need to find a balance,’’ Grandi said. “On the one side, it is clear the rescues at sea need to be carried out, also by NGOs, following safety criteria. On the other hand, there shouldn’t be requests for excessive measures that impede this essential effort by the NGOs to save people who are crossing.”

“I completely disagree with any attempt to penalize the NGOs for what they are doing. It is a precious and vital job,’’ Grandi added. He said there was no evidence that the presence of the boats encourages more departures, as critics of the rescues claim.