UNICEF chief: Taliban committed to let girls back to school

Apart from reassurances that schools will re-open for all girls, little else has been made public about other possible restrictions or curriculum changes. These are “a little bit of a work in progress,” Russell said.

With Afghanistan as her first visit, Russell met with Taliban officials this week to discuss concerns ranging from child health and rights to education, she said - in particular the mounting threat of acute malnutrition and access to education.

The United Nations, along with international organizations, face mounting challenges to addressing Afghanistan's growing humanitarian crisis. The U.N. projects this year that over 1 million children will need treatment for malnutrition and up to 97% of Afghans could be living below the poverty line. A landmark UNICEF $2 billion appeal to donors for aid is only 17% funded.

At Kabul's Indira Gandhi Hospital for Children, wards are packed with mothers from across the country seeking treatment for their malnourished babies.

Zermina Mohammed said she didn't have the 1,000 afghanis ($10) needed to pay for medication. She begged a relative in the Puli-Charki area of Kabul for the money. But she still needs more, she said as she cradled her sick baby.

As poverty deepens, billions of dollars in Afghanistan’s foreign assets remain inaccessible to the still-unrecognized Taliban government. The once-aid dependent country is unable to pay public sector workers, including in the health and education sectors.

Donors and NGOs have had to step in to foot the wage bill. At the Indira Gandhi hospital, crowds of hospital staff gathered to pick up wages. The money was being doled out by the International Committee of the Red Cross, according to hospital director Mohammed Iqbal Sadiq.

On the education front, funds from the European Union are paying teacher salaries, Russell said.

But the system is by no means a long-term solution, Russell said.

“Ultimately, the international community has got to try and come together to work with the de-facto authorities here to do this together," she said. "It’s not something that humanitarian organizations can solve on their own.”

Staving off donor fatigue requires results, and access to education for girls and women is a key indicator.

“Donors care a lot about the people of Afghanistan,” Russell said. “I think the key is to show them that what we are doing is working and when they see that it does really make a difference in terms of their willingness to continue to partner with us.”

“When they see programs that are getting children to school, if they see that on March 22, I think that will make a big difference.”

Caption An Afghan woman holds her sick son at the malnutrition ward of the Indira Gandhi Children's Hospital, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. The United Nations, along with international organizations face mounting challenges to address a growing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. According to U.N. projections for 2022, over 1 million children will need treatment for malnutrition and up to 97% of Afghans could be living below the poverty line. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

Caption An Afghan woman holds her sick son, as a nurse treats him in the malnutrition ward of the Indira Gandhi Children's Hospital, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

Caption Catherine Russell, UNICEF's executive director, speaks during an interview with the Associated Press, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

Caption An Afghan sick kid lies on a bed, where she undergoes treatment in the malnutrition ward of the Indira Gandhi Children's Hospital, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

Caption Afghan mothers sit next of their sick children, where they undergo treatment in the malnutrition ward of the Indira Gandhi Children's Hospital, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

Caption An Afghan woman sits next of her sick son, where he undergoes treatment in the malnutrition ward of the Indira Gandhi Children's Hospital, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

Caption An Afghan sick kid sleeps on a bed, where she undergoes treatment in the malnutrition ward of the Indira Gandhi Children's Hospital, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)