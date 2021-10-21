Union Pacific Q3 profit up 23% even with flat volume

The Omaha, Nebraska-based railroad said Thursday that it made $1.67 billion, or $2.57 per share in the quarter. That's up from $1.36 billion, or $2.01 per share, a year ago when the economy was surging back from the worst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.48 per share.