Union Pacific's 1Q profit flat as inflation drives costs up

Revenue grew 3% to $6.056 billion as the railroad collected higher fuel surcharges and raised its core rates. Plus, there was a one-time $107 million gain on a real estate sale. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.07 billion.

But expenses up 8% to $3.76 billion as inflation and the new contract railroads agreed to with their workers last year pushed up the cost of fuel, materials and wages.

Union Pacific said the number of workers it employed grew 4% to 31,471 in the quarter after it has been hiring aggressively over the past year to help it improve service. Shippers have been complaining about delayed deliveries and poor service that the railroad blamed mostly on a lack of train crews and other employees.

Union Pacific is one of the nation's largest railroads and its trains operate across more than 30,000 miles of track in 23 western states.