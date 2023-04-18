United Airlines loses $194 million but sees 2Q turnaround

Investors knew that United's first-quarter loss was coming — the airline warned last month that it would lose up to $1 per share in what is the weakest travel period of the year.

Chicago-based United's loss was much smaller than the $1.38 billion loss it reported in last year's first quarter, when travel was just starting to recover from the pandemic. United said that excluding one-time items, it would have lost 63 cents per share. That was slightly better than Wall Street's forecast of a loss of 73 cents per share, according to a FactSet survey.

Revenue jumped 51% to $11.43 billion, about in line with analysts' forecast of $11.42 billion.

United forecast that it will earn between $3.50 and $4 a share in the April-through-June quarter. The midpoint of that outlook is slightly higher than Wall Street’s forecast of $3.61 per share.