United Airlines Q2 profit rises to $1.32 billion as travel demand offsets the carrier's rising costs

Like rival Delta Air Lines, United said it was concerned that carriers are adding more flights than necessary, creating a glut of seats that is keeping prices from rising.

Airlines are trimming their schedules for mid-August and beyond, which will help reduce the oversupply of flights while increasing the airlines’ pricing power.

Chicago-based United said its second-quarter profit worked out to $4.14 per share, excluding one-time gains and losses. Analysts expected $3.93 per share, according to a FactSet survey.

Revenue was $14.99 billion, slightly below the analysts’ forecast of $15.04 billion.