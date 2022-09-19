United Arab Emirates to launch first lunar rover in November

Hamad Al Marzooqi told The National, a state-linked newspaper, that the “Rashid” rover, named for Dubai's ruling family, would be launched from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida sometime between Nov. 9 and Nov. 15. The exact date will be announced next month, he said.

The rover is to be launched aboard a Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket and deposited on the moon by a Japanese ispace lander sometime in March.