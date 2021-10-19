United posts $473 million 3Q profit on federal pandemic aid

Domestic leisure travel has returned to roughly pre-pandemic levels. That prompted United to announce this month that it plans its biggest domestic schedule of flights since March 2020 to meet what it expects will be a surge in holiday travel.

For the third quarter, United's $473 million profit compared with a loss of $1.84 billion last year and profit of $1.02 billion in the third quarter of 2019.

United said that excluding special items such as federal aid it would have lost $1.02 per share. That was better than analysts expected — a loss of $1.58 per share, according to a FactSet survey.

Revenue was $7.75 billion, about $110 million more than analysts expected but 32% below the same period in 2019.

Last week, Delta Air Lines reported a $1.2 billion profit for the third quarter but warned that rising fuel prices and labor costs will lead to a "modest" fourth-quarter loss.

United forecast that expenses other than fuel will rise by 12% to 14% per seat in the fourth quarter — roughly double the increase that Delta predicted. Airlines are scrambling to hire more pilots, flight attendants and other workers in a reversal of last year, when the carriers were hemorrhaging cash and encouraging employees to quit.

United officials declined to comment on the report until they hold a conference call with analysts and reporters on Wednesday.

Shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc. rose 1% in the first minutes of extended trading after release of the financial report. They ended the regular session down 2%, at $46.22.

David Koenig can be reached at www.twitter.com/airlinewriter