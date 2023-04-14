UnitedHealth tops 1Q forecasts, raises 2023 outlook

UnitedHealth now expects adjusted earnings this year to range between $24.50 and $25 per share. That compares to a forecast of between $24.40 and $24.90 per share that the company first laid out late last year.

FactSet says analyst forecast earnings of $24.93 per share.

In the first quarter, UnitedHealth Group Inc. posted adjusted earnings of $6.26 per share on $91.93 billion in total revenue.

Analysts expected earnings of $6.16 per share on $89.7 billion in revenue, according to FactSet.

Medical costs, the company’s largest expense, climbed 14% to nearly $60 billion.

Shares of Minnetonka, Minnesota-based UnitedHealth Group Inc. rose more than $6 to $532.80 in premarket trading Friday.