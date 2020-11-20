Universal strikes another deal with a major theater chain

Like the deal struck with Cinemark earlier this week and AMC Theaters before that, Universal and Focus Features films will have at least three weeks of theatrical exclusivity before hitting premium video on demand services. Titles that have an opening weekend of $50 million or more in North American theaters will be guaranteed at least five weeks in theaters.

The $50 million mark is just theoretical at this point, however. In normal times, a $50 million launch is not uncommon for Universal's biggest franchises like “Fast & Furious” and “Jurassic World." But no films have done that kind of business during the pandemic.