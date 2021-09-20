Universal Studios opens Beijing park under anti-virus curbs

After a report of a possible case in Beijing last week, “we were very worried,” said Zoe Shi. “We thought about whether we should still go. It turned out to be untrue in the end. We feel lucky.”

Universal Studios Beijing is the Chinese capital's first foreign-branded amusement park. It is the fifth worldwide for Universal Studios and the third in Asia, after Japan and Singapore. Universal Studios is part of NBCUniversal, a unit of Comcast Corp.

The park received high-profile support from the Beijing city government despite tension between the ruling Communist Party and Washington. The city extended a subway line and added a station named for the park.

Caption People take selfies with an icon near the entrance to Universal Studios Beijing in Beijing, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. Thousands of people brave the rain visit to the newest location of the global brand of theme parks which officially opens on Monday. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) Credit: Andy Wong Credit: Andy Wong

Caption People wearing face masks to help protect themselves from the coronavirus pose for a selfie with an icon near the entrance to the Universal Studios Beijing in Beijing, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. Thousands of people brave the rain visit to the newest location of the global brand of theme parks which officially opens on Monday. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) Credit: Andy Wong Credit: Andy Wong

Caption A family wearing raincoats and face masks to help protect from the coronavirus walk by masked visitors lining up to enter a Universal Studios store as they visit Universal Studios Beijing in Beijing, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. Thousands of people brave the rain visit to the newest location of the global brand of theme parks which officially opens on Monday. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) Credit: Andy Wong Credit: Andy Wong

Caption Women wearing face masks to help protect themselves from coronavirus wave as they line-up to enter a merchandise store at the Universal Studios Beijing in Beijing, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. Thousands of people brave the rain visit to the newest location of the global brand of theme parks which officially opens on Monday. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) Credit: Andy Wong Credit: Andy Wong

Caption People wearing raincoats and carrying umbrellas walk through a plaza near the entrance of Universal Studios Beijing in Beijing, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. Thousands of people brave the rain visit to the newest location of the global brand of theme parks which officially opens on Monday. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) Credit: Andy Wong Credit: Andy Wong

Caption Visitors line-up to enter a merchandise store at the Universal Studios Beijing in Beijing, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. Thousands of people brave the rain visit to the newest location of the global brand of theme parks which officially opens on Monday. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) Credit: Andy Wong Credit: Andy Wong

Caption Visitors wearing face masks to help protect themselves from the coronavirus purchase raincoats from a store at the Universal Studios Beijing in Beijing, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. Thousands of people brave the rain visit to the newest location of the global brand of theme parks which officially opens on Monday. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) Credit: Andy Wong Credit: Andy Wong