dayton-daily-news logo
X

Universal Studios sets opening for first theme park in China

Nation & World
Updated 47 minutes ago
Universal Studios says it will open its first theme park in China in September after six years of construction

BEIJING (AP) — Universal Studios announced Monday that its first theme park in China will open in the country's capital in September.

The company set the opening date for Sept. 20, according to a statement and video posted on the Chinese social media site WeChat.

Under construction since 2016, the theme park has received strong backing from Beijing authorities, including the extension of one of the city’s main subway lines to the site.

Along with rides, shows, restaurants and exhibits, the resort features a pair of hotels. The project will complement Universal’s other two Asian parks in Japan and Singapore.

The Harry Potter, Jurassic Park and Kung Fu Panda film franchises feature heavily, along with the Minions from the “Despicable Me” movies.

Beijing's historic sites have long drawn tourists. The coronavirus pandemic curtailed a rapidly growing demand for domestic travel and tourism, but new cases of domestic transmission have been falling, feeding optimism in the tourism sector.

In Other News
1
White House: US has capacity to evacuate remaining Americans
2
Italian firefighters: No victims in 20-story building blaze
3
Rockets fired at Kabul airport amid US withdrawal hit homes
4
Ida weakens as rescues begin and damage checked in Louisiana
5
WHO European head backs 3rd vaccine doses for the vulnerable
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top