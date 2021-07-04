Universal takes top three spots at domestic box office

“This weekend is just a great glimpse of what we do constantly. which is provide theatrical audiences with a diverse slate of quality films,” Orr said. “The results speak for themselves.”

The varied slate, he said, is something the studio takes great pride in.

“We have films for every single audience out there,” Orr added. “We have tremendous partners, with DreamWorks and Blumhouse, and we also have some of the biggest franchises in the industry with the Fast saga.”

The based-on-a-twitter-thread film “Zola” also had a strong opening on 1,468 screens. The film about a road trip to Florida gone wrong has earned an estimated $2.4 million since Wednesday. According to studio A24, many of the New York and Los Angeles showings sold out this weekend. And despite also being available on Hulu, Questlove's “Black Woodstock” documentary “Summer of Soul” earned $650,000 from 752 theaters. Although a somewhat modest number, Searchlight said it's the best performing documentary of the year so far.

The successes are also notable for what they were up against outside of theaters. This was a weekend where there were quite a few at-home streaming options as well, with Amazon Prime Video’s Chris Pratt blockbuster “The Tomorrow War” among them.

And the Universal films accounted for over 77% of the total projected grosses this weekend. But the reign likely won't continue for long: Next weekend, Disney and Marvel's “Black Widow" hits theaters.

___

Follow AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr on Twitter at: http://twitter.com/ldbahr

This image released by Universal Pictures shows a scene from "The Forever Purge," directed by Everardo Valerio Gout. (Universal Pictures via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited