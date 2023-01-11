Universal to open theme park in Texas for young kids

Also on Wednesday, the company announced a new permanent entertainment experience in Las Vegas that will “bring to life Universal’s vast library of classic horror films and today’s most terrifying tales,” according to a news release from the company.

The company said this is the first time it has created “a permanent horror experience beyond its theme parks.” The experience will occupy a 110,000-square foot (10,219-square meter) space. It will be the anchor tenant in a new 20-acre (8-hectare) expansion of the city's AREA15 entertainment district, which opened to the public in 2020.

The company didn't give a timetable for when the projects will be completed.

Universal Parks & Resorts, part of Comcast NBCUniversal, has theme parks around the world, including Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort in the U.S. In 2021, the company opened a theme park in Beijing, becoming the company's fifth park worldwide. There are also parks in Japan and Singapore.