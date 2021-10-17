University offers to rehire prof acquitted of ties to China

Prosecutors tried to show that Hu deliberately hid his position at the Chinese university when applying for the NASA-funded research grants. Hu's attorney, Philip Lomonaco, argued at trial that Hu didn’t think he needed to list his parttime summer job on a disclosure form and said no one at UT ever told him otherwise.

Lomonaco told the Knoxville News Sentinel earlier this month that Hu wants his job back.

A judge ruled that, even assuming Hu intended to deceive about his affiliation with that second university, there is no evidence that Hu intended to harm NASA. The also noted that NASA got the research from Hu that it paid for, and there was no evidence that Hu took any money from China or had anyone in China work on the projects.

Additionally, the judge cited evidence that NASA's funding restrictions were unclear.