UNLV-Dayton basketball game canceled in wake of mass shooting in Las Vegas

UNLV's basketball game at Dayton on Wednesday night was canceled because of a mass shooting earlier in the day at the Las Vegas school.
"Further information will be released when available," Dayton posted on X. "We ask that our fans keep the UNLV community in their thoughts and prayers."
Multiple people were shot at on UNLV's campus, and the suspect was found dead, according to police. There was no immediate news on the number of victims or their status.
