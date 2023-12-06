BreakingNews
Dayton’s game against UNLV cancelled after shooting at UNLV

UNLV-Dayton basketball game canceled in wake of mass shooting in Las Vegas

UNLV’s basketball game at Dayton on Wednesday night has been canceled because of a mass shooting earlier in the day at the Las Vegas school

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By MARK ANDERSON – Associated Press
54 minutes ago
X

UNLV's basketball game at Dayton on Wednesday night was canceled because of a mass shooting earlier in the day at the Las Vegas school.

"Further information will be released when available," Dayton posted on X. "We ask that our fans keep the UNLV community in their thoughts and prayers."

Multiple people were shot at on UNLV's campus, and the suspect was found dead, according to police. There was no immediate news on the number of victims or their status.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Fighting between Israel and Hamas rages in Gaza's second-largest city...
2
Senators tackle gun violence anew while Feinstein's ban on assault...
3
Colorado Supreme Court justices question whether the state can bar...
4
Norfolk Southern to end relocation aid right after one-year anniversary...
5
House backs GOP bill to block EPA rule on tailpipe pollution; slams...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top