'Unprecedented' flooding in El Paso leaves woman dead

“We’ve had reports of 6 inches (of rain) in the past two days, which for us, our average rainfall for a year in El Paso is about 8.5 inches,” meteorologist Jason Grzywacz said. “Everything started Thursday ... we’ve just been sitting in the same persistent weather pattern since then.”

"For us it’s an unprecedented type of rainfall to get, this much rain in two days ... with more to come,” according to Grzywacz.