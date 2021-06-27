Unprecedented: Northwest heat wave builds, records fall

Seattle's light rail trains may have to operate at reduced speeds because of excessive heat on the tracks, causing delays that could continue into the work week, Sound Transit said Sunday.

The heat wave also moved into Idaho, where temperatures above 100 F (38 C) are forecast in Boise for at least seven days starting Monday. Ontario, Oregon — a city near the Idaho border — could see at least a week of triple-digit temperatures, including a high of 109 F (42.8 C) on Wednesday, forecasters said.

Cities were reminding residents where pools, splash pads and cooling centers were available and urging people to stay hydrated, check on their neighbors and avoid strenuous activities.

Still, about 3,000 athletes were scheduled to participate in an Ironman Triathlon in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, on Sunday. The race start was moved up to 5 a.m. The event includes a 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bike ride and a 26.2-mile marathon run (a 3.9-kilometer swim, a 180-kilometer bike ride and a 42-kilometer run).

Sam Long of Boulder, Colorado, won the race in 8 hours, 7 minutes and 42 seconds.

Race organizers said they had 62,000 pounds (28,000 kilograms) of ice at hydration stations, misting stations and chilled towels to hand out to athletes, KHQ-TV reported.

The Coeur d'Alene Fire Department brought in extra firefighters and paramedics because they usually see extra dehydration calls during the event. Rather than a crew of 17 firefighters, they will have a crew of 60 on Sunday, KREM-TV reported.

Ironman medical tent coordinator Stan Foster said 525 people were in the medical tent during the 2015 Ironman, when temperatures also rose into the 100s. Five people went to the hospital, he told KREM-TV.

“The biggest thing that we tell people is, No. 1, don’t try to set a record on your race. Go slow. Enjoy your day. It’s going to be hot," he said. “And then don’t just drink water. You have to eat, and you have to replace your electrolytes. If you just drink water, you’re going to end up here at the hospital, and you’re going to be really, really sick."

The National Weather Service in Coeur d’Alene said this week's weather "will likely be one of the most extreme and prolonged heat waves in the recorded history of the Inland Northwest. Unprecedented heat will not only threaten the health of residents in the Inland Northwest but will make our region increasingly vulnerable to wildfires and intensify the impacts of our ongoing drought.”

The high temperatures were forecast to move into western Montana beginning Monday.

Hunter Sack, 7, runs through the water at Max Patterson park to escape from the heat during a record setting heat wave in Gladstone, Ore., Sunday, June 27, 2021. Yesterday set a record high for the day with more records expected today. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer) Credit: Craig Mitchelldyer Credit: Craig Mitchelldyer

Justin Swanner and his dog Havoc swim in the Clackamas River to escape from the heat during a record setting heat wave in Oregon City, Ore., Sunday, June 27, 2021. Yesterday set a record high for the day with more records expected today. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer) Credit: Craig Mitchelldyer Credit: Craig Mitchelldyer

Bicyclists ride across a pedestrian bridge in the morning to escape from the heat during a record setting heat wave in Portland, Ore., Sunday, June 27, 2021. Yesterday set a record high for the day with more records expected today. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer) Credit: Craig Mitchelldyer Credit: Craig Mitchelldyer

Kayakers paddle on the Clackamas River to escape from the heat during a record setting heat wave in Oregon City, Ore., Sunday, June 27, 2021. Yesterday set a record high for the day with more records expected today. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer) Credit: Craig Mitchelldyer Credit: Craig Mitchelldyer

People line the beach at George Rogers Park to escape from the heat during a record setting heat wave in Lake Oswego, Ore., Sunday, June 27, 2021. Yesterday set a record high for the day with more records expected today.(AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer) Credit: Craig Mitchelldyer Credit: Craig Mitchelldyer

Zach Kamran and Anna Denson take selfies from the top of a hill at Gas Works Park in the morning during a heat wave hitting the Pacific Northwest, Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Seattle. Yesterday set a record high for the day with more record highs expected today and Monday. Kamran said they will likely spend the rest of the day inside as the heat rises. (AP Photo/John Froschauer) Credit: John Froschauer Credit: John Froschauer

Vivian Unsay, left, Gene Unsay, right, back, of Guam look over Lake Union along with their son Francis Unsay of Seattle in the morning during a heat wave hitting the Pacific Northwest, Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Seattle. Yesterday set a record high for the day with more record highs expected today and Monday. (AP Photo/John Froschauer) Credit: John Froschauer Credit: John Froschauer

A person rides on a paddle board on Lake Union during a heat wave hitting the Pacific Northwest, Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Seattle. Yesterday set a record high for the day with more record highs expected today and Monday. (AP Photo/John Froschauer) Credit: John Froschauer Credit: John Froschauer

Ruby Gawlik, from left, Angela Tsai, Sage Leibenson and Jon Tsubota take to the water of Lake Union in the morning during a heat wave hitting the Pacific Northwest, Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Seattle. Yesterday set a record high for the day with more record highs expected today and Monday. (AP Photo/John Froschauer) Credit: John Froschauer Credit: John Froschauer

People line the beach at George Rogers Park to escape from the heat during a record setting heat wave in Lake Oswego, Ore., Sunday, June 27, 2021. Yesterday set a record high for the day with more records expected today.(AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer) Credit: Craig Mitchelldyer Credit: Craig Mitchelldyer

Kayakers paddle in the Willamette River near George Rogers Park to escape from the heat during a record setting heat wave in Lake Oswego, Ore., Sunday, June 27, 2021. Yesterday set a record high for the day with more records expected today. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer) Credit: Craig Mitchelldyer Credit: Craig Mitchelldyer

Members of a Seattle Tibetan Choelsum Bhumo dance group record a video for an upcoming virtual festival in the morning during a heat wave hitting the Pacific Northwest, Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Seattle. Yesterday set a record high for the day with more record highs expected today and Monday. (AP Photo/John Froschauer) Credit: John Froschauer Credit: John Froschauer

Cody Miller, with the Salem Fire Department, waits in his truck near a digital sign tracking the day's temperatures during a heat wave, Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Salem, Ore. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard) Credit: Nathan Howard Credit: Nathan Howard

Salem Fire Department paramedics and employees of Falck Northwest ambulance service respond to a heat exposure call during a heat wave, Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Salem, Ore. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard) Credit: Nathan Howard Credit: Nathan Howard

Salem Fire Department paramedic Justin Jones tries to stay cool after responding to a heat exposure call during a heat wave, Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Salem, Ore. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard) Credit: Nathan Howard Credit: Nathan Howard

Cody Miller, right, with the Salem Fire Department, along with Falck Northwest ambulance personnel, treats a man experiencing heat exposure at a cooling center during a heat wave, Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Salem, Ore. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard) Credit: Nathan Howard Credit: Nathan Howard

A paramedic with Falck Northwest ambulances treats a man experiencing heat exposure during a heat wave, Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Salem, Ore. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard) Credit: Nathan Howard Credit: Nathan Howard

Salem Fire Department paramedics treat a restaurant worker who collapsed from heat exposure, in the back room of a restaurant during a heat wave, Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Salem, Ore. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard) Credit: Nathan Howard Credit: Nathan Howard

Salem Fire Department paramedics and employees of Falck Northwest ambulances respond to a heat exposure call during a heat wave, Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Salem, Ore. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard) Credit: Nathan Howard Credit: Nathan Howard

Salem Fire Department Capt. Matt Brozovich, left, and Falck Northwest ambulance personnel help treat a man experiencing heat exposure at a cooling center during a heat wave, Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Salem, Ore. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard) Credit: Nathan Howard Credit: Nathan Howard

Paramedics Cody Miller, left, and Justin Jones respond to a heat exposure call during a heat wave, Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Salem, Ore. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard) Credit: Nathan Howard Credit: Nathan Howard

Salem Fire Department paramedics respond to a heat exposure call at a cooling center during a heat wave, Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Salem, Ore. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard) Credit: Nathan Howard Credit: Nathan Howard