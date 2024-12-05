Unranked Creighton knocks off No. 1 Kansas behind Pop Isaacs' season-high 27 points

The Jayhawks (7-1) lost a regular-season game against an unranked nonconference opponent for the first time in three years. Creighton had been in 16 straight Associated Press polls before dropping out this week following losses in three of its previous four games.

Students rushed the court at the final buzzer as flames shot out of the top of the goal standards.

Isaacs’ shooting display overshadowed what was supposed to be the featured matchup between two of the nation’s best big men, the 7-foot-1 Ryan Kalkbrenner and the Jayhawks’ 7-2 Hunter Dickinson.

Isaacs was 10 of 15 from the field, including 6 of 9 on 3s, and added seven rebounds and four assists in his best performance since he transferred from Texas Tech in the offseason.

Kalkbrenner, who had missed the Bluejays' previous game because of a lower-body injury, and Steven Ashworth, still feeling the effects of an ankle sprain from two weeks ago, each scored 17 points.

The Jayhawks struggled offensively and never led. Dajuan Harris had 15 points and AJ Storr and Zeke Mayo added 12 apiece for Kansas, which shot 36%.



