Unranked Creighton knocks off No. 1 Kansas behind Pop Isaacs' season-high 27 points

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Kansas' Zeke Mayo (5) shoots against Creighton's Pop Isaacs (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
By ERIC OLSON – Associated Press
5 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Pop Isaacs helped unranked Creighton upset No. 1 Kansas 76-63 on Wednesday night, scoring a season-high 27 points and matching his career high with six 3-pointers.

Kansas cut a 13-point deficit to one early in the second half, but Isaacs hit back-to-back 3s to rebuild the lead as the Bluejays (6-3) pulled away for their second straight win over a top-ranked opponent. They knocked off Connecticut 85-66 in Omaha in February.

The Jayhawks (7-1) lost a regular-season game against an unranked nonconference opponent for the first time in three years. Creighton had been in 16 straight Associated Press polls before dropping out this week following losses in three of its previous four games.

Students rushed the court at the final buzzer as flames shot out of the top of the goal standards.

Isaacs’ shooting display overshadowed what was supposed to be the featured matchup between two of the nation’s best big men, the 7-foot-1 Ryan Kalkbrenner and the Jayhawks’ 7-2 Hunter Dickinson.

Isaacs was 10 of 15 from the field, including 6 of 9 on 3s, and added seven rebounds and four assists in his best performance since he transferred from Texas Tech in the offseason.

Kalkbrenner, who had missed the Bluejays' previous game because of a lower-body injury, and Steven Ashworth, still feeling the effects of an ankle sprain from two weeks ago, each scored 17 points.

The Jayhawks struggled offensively and never led. Dajuan Harris had 15 points and AJ Storr and Zeke Mayo added 12 apiece for Kansas, which shot 36%.

Kansas' AJ Storr (2) shoots against Creighton's Jamiya Neal (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Kansas' KJ Adams (24) reaches for a rebound against Creighton's Isaac Traudt (41) and Steven Ashworth (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner dunks against Kansas during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner, left, drives against Kansas' Hunter Dickinson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Creighton's Steven Ashworth celebrates after a foul was called on Kansas that knocked him to the floor during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Creighton head coach Greg McDermott chats with Jamiya Neal (5) as they head into a timeout against Kansas during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Creighton's Jamiya Neal, left, swats the ball away from Kansas' Zeke Mayo during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Creighton's Steven Ashworth (1) drives against Kansas' Dajuan Harris Jr. (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

