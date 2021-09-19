'Un(re)solved' exhibit focuses on civil rights-era killings

"Un(re)solved" focuses on the federal investigation of more than 150 cold cases under a law enacted in 2008, the Emmett Till Unsolved Civil Rights Crime Act. Mississippi has 56 names in the exhibit — more than any other state.

Pamela D.C. Junior, director of the Two Mississippi Museums, said she knows relatives of two men listed in the exhibit, Benjamin Brown and James Earl Green.

Brown was shot to death in May 1967 during a demonstration on the campus of Jackson State College, now called Jackson State University. The Justice Department says its investigation into Brown's killing is closed because the likely shooter was a Mississippi state trooper who is deceased.

Green, a Jackson State student, was shot to death in May 1970 when law enforcement officers opened fire on campus as students were protesting against racism. An investigation into his killing remains open, according to the Justice Department.

Junior said she attended junior high in Jackson with Green's younger brothers and always wondered how they were affected by their brother's violent death.

“These are family members that are just walking around trying to have peace and still can’t have peace because they lost a loved one to something so traumatic,” Junior said in the room with the exhibit. “Think about all these names here and people who still don’t have peace because they are unsolved lynchings, murders.”

“Un(re)solved” was on display in May at the Tribeca Film Festival. After it leaves Mississippi, it will go to other parts of the U.S.

Caption Laurin Paris, director of public relations with the Two Mississippi Museums in Jackson, uses her cell phone to scan the QR code from the PBS Frontline's traveling augmented-reality exhibit, "Un(re)solved" in the museum's special exhibit room, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. The exhibit opened Saturday, Aug. 28, to align with the commemoration of the death of Emmett Till, a Chicago teenager who was lynched in Mississippi in 1955. The multi-media platform allows the visitor to download both dialogue and text on each person listed as it examines the federal government's efforts to investigate more than 150 civil rights era cold cases on the Emmett Till Unsolved Civil Rights Crime Act. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Credit: Rogelio V. Solis Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

