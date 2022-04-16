Unrest sparked by far-right demos continues in Sweden

Kim Hild, spokeswoman for police in southern Sweden, said earlier Saturday that police would not revoke permission for the Landskrona demonstration because the threshold for doing that is very high in Sweden, which values free speech.

The right of the protesters “to demonstrate and speak out weighs enormously, heavily and it takes an incredible amount for this to be ignored,” Hild told Swedish news agency TT.

The demonstration took place Saturday evening in a central park in Malmo where Stram Kurs' leader Rasmus Paludan addressed a few dozen people. A small number of counter-protesters threw stones at demonstrators and police was forced to use pepper spray to disperse them.

Paludan himself was reported to have been hit by a stone on his leg, Swedish media said. No serious injuries were reported, according to police.

Since Thursday, clashes have been reported also in Stockholm and in the cities of Linkoping and Norrkoping — all locations where Stram Kurs either planned or had demonstrations.

Paludan, a Danish lawyer who also holds Swedish citizenship, set up Stram Kurs, or “Hard Line” in 2017. The website of the party, which runs on an anti-immigration and anti-Islam agenda says “Stram Kurs is the most patriotic political party in Denmark.”

Combined Shape Caption Riot police watch a city bus burn on a street in Malmo, Sweden, Saturday, April 17, 2022. Unrest broke out in southern Sweden late Saturday despite police moving a rally by an anti-Islam far-right group, which was planning to burn a Quran among other things, to a new location as a preventive measure. (Johan Nilsson/TT via AP) Credit: Johan Nilsson Credit: Johan Nilsson Combined Shape Caption Riot police watch a city bus burn on a street in Malmo, Sweden, Saturday, April 17, 2022. Unrest broke out in southern Sweden late Saturday despite police moving a rally by an anti-Islam far-right group, which was planning to burn a Quran among other things, to a new location as a preventive measure. (Johan Nilsson/TT via AP) Credit: Johan Nilsson Credit: Johan Nilsson

Combined Shape Caption Police on buses try to break up the crowd as a city bus burns on a street in Malmo, Sweden, Saturday, April 16, 2022. Unrest broke out in southern Sweden late Saturday despite police moving a rally by an anti-Islam far-right group, which was planning to burn a Quran among other things, to a new location as a preventive measure. (Johan Nilsson/TT via AP) Credit: Johan Nilsson Credit: Johan Nilsson Combined Shape Caption Police on buses try to break up the crowd as a city bus burns on a street in Malmo, Sweden, Saturday, April 16, 2022. Unrest broke out in southern Sweden late Saturday despite police moving a rally by an anti-Islam far-right group, which was planning to burn a Quran among other things, to a new location as a preventive measure. (Johan Nilsson/TT via AP) Credit: Johan Nilsson Credit: Johan Nilsson

Combined Shape Caption Police officers arrest a person, on the ground, who drove a car into roadblocks in Malmo, Sweden, Saturday, April 16, 2022. Unrest broke out in southern Sweden late Saturday despite police moving a rally by an anti-Islam far-right group, which was planning to burn a Quran among other things, to a new location as a preventive measure. (Johan Nilsson/TT via AP) Credit: Johan Nilsson Credit: Johan Nilsson Combined Shape Caption Police officers arrest a person, on the ground, who drove a car into roadblocks in Malmo, Sweden, Saturday, April 16, 2022. Unrest broke out in southern Sweden late Saturday despite police moving a rally by an anti-Islam far-right group, which was planning to burn a Quran among other things, to a new location as a preventive measure. (Johan Nilsson/TT via AP) Credit: Johan Nilsson Credit: Johan Nilsson

Combined Shape Caption Protesters set fire to a police bus in the park Sveaparken in Orebro, Sweden, Friday, April 15, 2022. Police in Sweden say they are preparing for new violent clashes following riots that erupted between demonstrators and counter-protesters in the central city of Orebro on Friday ahead of an anti-Islam far-right group’s plan to burn a Quran there. (Kicki Nilsson/TT via AP) Credit: Kicki Nilsson Credit: Kicki Nilsson Combined Shape Caption Protesters set fire to a police bus in the park Sveaparken in Orebro, Sweden, Friday, April 15, 2022. Police in Sweden say they are preparing for new violent clashes following riots that erupted between demonstrators and counter-protesters in the central city of Orebro on Friday ahead of an anti-Islam far-right group’s plan to burn a Quran there. (Kicki Nilsson/TT via AP) Credit: Kicki Nilsson Credit: Kicki Nilsson

Combined Shape Caption Protesters set fire to a police bus in the park Sveaparken in Orebro, Sweden, Friday, April 15, 2022. Police in Sweden say they are preparing for new violent clashes following riots that erupted between demonstrators and counter-protesters in the central city of Orebro on Friday ahead of an anti-Islam far-right group’s plan to burn a Quran there. (Kicki Nilsson/TT via AP) Credit: Kicki Nilsson Credit: Kicki Nilsson Combined Shape Caption Protesters set fire to a police bus in the park Sveaparken in Orebro, Sweden, Friday, April 15, 2022. Police in Sweden say they are preparing for new violent clashes following riots that erupted between demonstrators and counter-protesters in the central city of Orebro on Friday ahead of an anti-Islam far-right group’s plan to burn a Quran there. (Kicki Nilsson/TT via AP) Credit: Kicki Nilsson Credit: Kicki Nilsson