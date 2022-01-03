Unshaken by COVID, Israeli tech sector posts strong year

Start-Up Nation Central, an Israeli nonprofit that promotes the local technology sector, said Israeli technology companies raised an all-time high of $26.6 billion last year. That was more than double the level raised in 2020, which was also a record year, the group said.

It said that security products, led by cybersecurity, remained the largest Israeli tech sector, followed by enterprise and financial technology. The three sectors attracted some two-thirds of total investment last year, the survey said.