Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Unvaccinated MLB players can't travel to Canada to play Jays

Major League Baseball Players Association Executive Director Tony Clark answers a question at a press conference in their offices in New York, Friday, March 11, 2022. Major League Baseball’s players and owners ended their most bitter money fight in a quarter-century Thursday when the players’ association accepted management’s offer to salvage a 162-game season that will start April 7. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Credit: Richard Drew

caption arrowCaption
Major League Baseball Players Association Executive Director Tony Clark answers a question at a press conference in their offices in New York, Friday, March 11, 2022. Major League Baseball’s players and owners ended their most bitter money fight in a quarter-century Thursday when the players’ association accepted management’s offer to salvage a 162-game season that will start April 7. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Credit: Richard Drew

Credit: Richard Drew

Nation & World
By RONALD BLUM, Associated Press
14 minutes ago
Major League Baseball players who are not vaccinated against the coronavirus won't be allowed to travel into Canada to face the Blue Jays in Toronto and won’t be paid for those games

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball players who are not vaccinated against the coronavirus won't be allowed to travel into Canada to face the Blue Jays in Canada and won't be paid for those games.

Canada's government requires a person must have received a second vaccine dose — or one dose of Johnson & Johnson — at least 14 days prior to entry.

The provision that they won't be paid is contained in a side letter between MLB and the players' association, and was first reported by Boston television station WCVB.

Toronto opens at home against Texas on April 8.

“It’s a concern,” union head Tony Clark said Friday. “I think as everyone knows — appreciate and respect the decisions that are made, particularly in regard to player health and community health. But that is an issue, as one in the pandemic itself, that we’re navigating domestically, that we’re going to have to continue to try to work through here moving forward.”

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

In Other News
1
Texas clinics’ lawsuit over abortion ban ‘effectively over’
2
EXPLAINER: Will Russia bring Syrian fighters to Ukraine?
3
UN: War in Ukraine to hurt poor nations importing grain
4
Emmett Till relatives seek renewed probe of '55 lynching
5
MLB spring camps open, Bieber in Guardians gear, Vlad Jr set
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top