Upon further review, Fox sets viewer record for Super Bowl

The review was initially triggered when NFL Network was credited with over 1 million viewers during the game at a time when their usual number is 80,000. A second review found errors with out-of-home measurement.

The total includes the broadcasts on Fox and Fox Deportes as well as streaming on Fox and the NFL’s digital sites.

“It was a little deflating when it seemed like we didn't get the record but now that we know that we did, it's validating. It gives us pride in the year that we had,” Mulvihill said.

The numbers for Rihanna's halftime show were also revised from 118.7 million to 121 million.

